Radical Plants is Michigan's first 100% vegan market

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — In December 2022, Radical Plants transitioned from wholesale food producer to opening Michigan's first 100% vegan market.

The shop solves a key problem for plant-based eaters and the veg-curious looking for high-quality, convenient, and 100% vegan food without the hassle of label-checking or limited restaurant options. Unlike big grocery chains, Radical Plants offers a curated selection where customers never have to search or compromise, along with a nightly ready-to-eat plant-based dinner.

To learn more about Radical Plants, visit https://radicalplants.com/