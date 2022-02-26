“Rags $2 Riches Detroit” presents Annual Thrifted Fashion Show and Gala

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A night of thrifted fashion, Detroit flare and elegance will take the Detroit fashion community to new heights this February 2022. The fashion collective group, “Rags $2 Riches Detroit” will be presenting it’s highly anticipated 4th Annual Thrifted Fashion Show/Gala, Sunday, February 27, 2022. This year we were granted Sponsorship by one of the largest thrift stores in the Southeast, The Salvation Army.

The production’s emergent and fashion creative Stephanie Bedell (Thebagladie) will bring you this year’s production. Thebagladie brought you a sold out production in February 2019 & again in 2020, so we’re turning up the heat for our 2022 Winter production that will combine a night to celebrate fashion black tie style. The runway presentation will feature thrifted fashion by Thebagladie and local Detroit Designers.

Rags $2 Riches 4th Annual Gala will take place at the creative and hand crafted haven in the heart of Detroit, The Jam Handy concert venue located at 2900 E. Grand Blvd. The party calls for black tie (women in black gowns and men in black tux and/or suits). Doors open at 4:30, show starts at 5:30, and the party ends at 9.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

V.I.P: $150 Swag Bag, Front Row Access, Finger Foods, and Drinks (2)

G.A: $100 Finger Foods & Drink Ticket