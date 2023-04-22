Rain or Shine, Oakland County Earth Day to March On

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Following less than spectacular weather predictions for Earth Day on April 22, the lead organizers for the Oakland County Earth Day Climate March, Rally, and Fair are reassuring participants that, rain or shine, the event will continue.

The fair itself will have plenty of tents to help shelter the 40-plus vendors and participants from the rain. Organizers are also excited to announce that an electric SMART bus will be there for participants to learn more about the future of clean transportation. A virtual press event regarding the event and recent updates was held on April 10.

Events are taking place on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Royal Oak Centennial Commons Park, 221 East Third Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Planned activities include:

Climate March: 10 a.m.

Rally (with live music): 11 a.m.

Earth Fair (with 40-plus exhibits): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Highlights: Electric school bus, Ford Mustang Mach-E, the first electric SMART bus, Recycling truck

Live music by the Detroit Celtic Revival, the Detroit Party Marching Band and folk singer Judy Insley.

Featured Speakers:

Andy Levin, Former U.S. Representative

Mallory McMorrow, Michigan State Senator

Helena Scott, Michigan State Representative

Mikal Goodman, Pontiac City Councilman

Pastor Lester Mangum, St. John United Methodist Church

Vedika Iyer and Molly Levin, Sunrise Movement Hub Coordinators

Kimathi Boothe, NAACP Climate Justice Co-Chair

Michael Fournier, Royal Oak Mayor

Charlie Cavell, Oakland County Commissioner

Janice Means, Professor Emerita from the College of Architecture and Design at Lawrence Technological University

For more information, visit: OAKLAND COUNTY MARCH | Turnoaklandgreen [turnoaklandcountygreen.com]