Rare Plant Fairy grows and sells over 100 species of exotic tropical flora

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Jocelyn Ho is The Rare Plant Fairy.

She grows and sells over 100 species of exotic tropical flora from a 2,000 square foot, temperature and humidity-controlled nursery in a warehouse on Detroit's east side. She just expanded to a new showroom with a living wall bursting with unique plant clippings of all shapes and sizes.

More than 100 species fill Jocelyn’s nursery, including aroids, hoyas, monstera and other rare and exotic tropicals. She specializes in hard-to-find varieties with variegated colored leaves that are coveted by collectors. Prices average about $200 each but some sell for up to $10,000 and she has a license to ship around the world. She has customers in Dubai, Norway, France, Thailand and more.

So how did she become The Rare Plant Fairy?

Like many people during the COVID pandemic, Jocelyn immersed herself in her favorite hobby, collecting and raising rare plants. She had accumulated so many species that she needed to sell some to make room in her apartment – and that’s how her business began.

Jocelyn says she’s “very patient and observant to non-verbal living things,” and her goal is to the best supplier of rare plants in the world.