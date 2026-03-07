Ray’s Ice Cream now offering Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Ray’s Ice Cream is introducing a limited-time lineup of ice cream flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies, featuring Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, and the new Exploremores—a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie.

The cookies used in the ice cream are purchased directly from multiple local Girl Scout troops. The flavors will be available at the Royal Oak parlor beginning in mid-February and will be sold while supplies last.

