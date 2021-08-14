(WXYZ) — With all adults and teens now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, we’re closer to “normalcy” than we've been in a year.

However, re-entry anxiety about a post-COVID-19 world is real. This can include the stress that comes with going back to work at office, sending kids to daycare or summer camp, or the anxiety of feeling obligated to attend social events and family gatherings again. Counselors at Oakland Family Services can provide help for those dealing with re-entry anxiety.

To learn more about Oakland Family Services, visit https://www.oaklandfamilyservices.org/