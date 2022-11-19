‘Ready or Not: Rock the Red Kettle’ concert set for 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19th

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit presents ‘Ready or Not: Rock the Red Kettle’ concert, which will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19 at City Tavern, located at 386 N Main St. in Royal Oak.

The concert will feature Live Band Karaoke Detroit to raise funds for individuals and families in need across metro Detroit. The local band is known for its unique approach to concerts – inviting audience members onstage to be their lead singer while they supply the music, backing vocals and song lyrics, serving as a human karaoke machine.

Concertgoers can support The Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign through the following donation efforts:

At the door, guests will be able to make a suggested donation of $10 and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29;

During the event, red kettles will be passed around to accept cash or digital donations;

Live Band Karaoke Detroit will host its own virtual red kettle where online donations can be made;

Concertgoers can make a donation to sing onstage with the band;

City Tavern Royal Oak has pledged 10% of all proceeds from the event to support The Salvation Army.

Rock the Red Kettle is presented by 101 WRIF and 94.7 WCSX. DJs from each station will be onsite throughout the concert to support The Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts. The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division has set a fundraising goal of $8.2 million for this year’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. The community can support the nonprofit by:

Texting GIFT to 24365

Donating money via an online kettle, Paypal, Venmo or physical red kettle

Donating cryptocurrency

Volunteering as a virtual or in-person bell ringer at registertoring.com

Visiting SAmetrodetroit.org

Calling 877-SAL-MICH

For more information about The Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, visit SAmetrodetroit.org.