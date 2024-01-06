Realty Executives Home Towne is a full-service real estate brokerage with several locations in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Established in 2013, Realty Executives Home Towne is a full-service real estate brokerage with locations in Port Huron, Washington Twp., Chesterfield Twp., Shelby Twp., and Troy, Mich.

The agency has received numerous awards for production and franchise growth including the 2022 Extraordinary Brokerage Realty Excellence Award. To learn more, visit poweredbyexecutives.com.

Outlook 2024:

We are seeing the start of the mortgage rates dropping slowly we see that continuing through 2024. This will help spark some more buyer activity. Seller have to be willing to negotiate and be price appropriately. This market will get stronger as we head into the spring.

4 Things sellers need to do:

Have the home ready to sell (Turn Key)

Price the home appropriately

Get on the market soon with less competition come more opportunity

Be willing to look at sellers’ concessions, contingent offers and or be willing to negotiate price and terms. The last few years seem like the listing price was a starting point, now I think the listing price will be a goal to get to

4 Things buyers need to do:

Get pre-approved

Focus on location as your priority and be willing to sacrifice on of your “wants” to make sure you get your “must” haves

Work with a professional for guidance, you have an opportunity to negotiate but be careful you don’t lose out on a home you love for the opportunity for a great deal you might regret it later

Don’t be solely focused on mortgage rates, most likely you will have the opportunity to refinance at a better rate in the future