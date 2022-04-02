Rear Ends is a women’s casual apparel boutique specializing in premium denim.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. (WXYZ) — Rear Ends, a women’s casual apparel boutique specializing in premium denim, is located in Bloomfield Hills on the corner of Maple and Telegraph Road.

The family owned business carries more than a dozen brands of premium denim, as well as a variety of lines of T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, dresses and accessories. The store targets the “everyday woman” who has an active lifestyle, juggling work and family.

Rear Ends will be accepting gently used clothes for donation through April 6. Clothing will be donated to Brilliant Detroit, National Council for Jewish Women. United Community Family Services, and Source of Universal Love.

Bring your donations and receive a gift certificate to be redeemed from 4/18 - 4/30. To learn more, visit shoprearends.com.