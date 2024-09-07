Watch Now
Rear Ends to host fundraiser for Cap & Capture

Rear Ends
Rear Ends in Bloomfield Township is launching Ramy Brook on Thursday, September 19th.
BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The mission of Cap & Capture is to break down financial and educational barriers to using scalp cooling (also known as cold cap therapy) for reducing hair loss during chemotherapy.

Rear Ends in Bloomfield Township is launching Ramy Brook on Thursday, September 19th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 20% of all proceeds that evening will go to Cap & Conquer. In addition 20% of Ramy Brook proceeds will be donated to the Cap and Conquer on Friday and Saturday.

To learn more, visit https://www.shoprearends.com/ and/or https://www.capandconquer.org/.

