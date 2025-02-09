Red and Pink are the most popular colors of roses for Valentine's Day 2025

FENTON, MI (WXYZ) — If you’re planning on giving your special someone roses this Valentine’s Day/week – Red and Pink are the colors for 2025, says Jon Gerych, owner of Gerych’s Flowers and Gifts in Fenton. Red is still the flower of love and signify true love and pink symbolizes passion and affection – making for a good combination for a romantic Valentine’s Day.

If you’re planning on giving roses, be prepared to spend an average of $100 and up for either color, and now is the time to order them. A single rose with Baby’s Breath in a bud vase will run about $15 and a corsage will run about $35 and up. Gerych also offers keepsake gifts that will delight anyone.

“The supply is plentiful this year,” says Gerych. “Red roses are always in style, but pink is a very close second. It has to do with the message you want to convey. Either way, we have both colors in store for Valentine’s week. We also have chocolate covered strawberries, assorted chocolates, and a variety of candies.”

Tips to keep roses fresh include:

Re-cut them every day

Keep them in a cool spot away from heat and intense light

Change the water every couple of days

Use a preservative

For more information about Gerych’s Flowers and Gifts, visit www.gerychsdesign.com