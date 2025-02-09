Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Red and Pink are the most popular colors of roses for Valentine's Day 2025

Smart Spending Valentine Roses
Carolyn Kaster/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2007 file photo, red roses wrapped individually in cellophane wait for Valentine shoppers at the Milton Hershey School Valentines Day flower sale, in Hershey, Pa. Valentine's Day is the biggest selling day for fresh cut flowers, including roses, accounting for 40 percent of overall holiday sales, which also include Mother's Day, Easter and Christmas, according to the Society of American Florists, a trade group. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, file)
Smart Spending Valentine Roses
Posted

FENTON, MI (WXYZ) — If you’re planning on giving your special someone roses this Valentine’s Day/week – Red and Pink are the colors for 2025, says Jon Gerych, owner of Gerych’s Flowers and Gifts in Fenton. Red is still the flower of love and signify true love and pink symbolizes passion and affection – making for a good combination for a romantic Valentine’s Day.

If you’re planning on giving roses, be prepared to spend an average of $100 and up for either color, and now is the time to order them. A single rose with Baby’s Breath in a bud vase will run about $15 and a corsage will run about $35 and up. Gerych also offers keepsake gifts that will delight anyone.
“The supply is plentiful this year,” says Gerych. “Red roses are always in style, but pink is a very close second. It has to do with the message you want to convey. Either way, we have both colors in store for Valentine’s week. We also have chocolate covered strawberries, assorted chocolates, and a variety of candies.”

Tips to keep roses fresh include:

Re-cut them every day
Keep them in a cool spot away from heat and intense light
Change the water every couple of days
Use a preservative

For more information about Gerych’s Flowers and Gifts, visit www.gerychsdesign.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!