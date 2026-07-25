Red Bull Showrun Michigan to be held in Dearborn on Saturday, July 25

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Red Bull Showrun Michigan Presented by Ford Racing is a showstopping, one-day Formula 1 experience. The event will take over the streets of Dearborn beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

From die-hard superfans to casual observers, the free, family-friendly event offers an immersive and unforgettable look at world-class motorsports. Fans can expect professional driving demonstrations and interactive experiences, that bring them closer than ever to the sights and sounds of Formula 1 racing.

To learn more, visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-showrun-michigan