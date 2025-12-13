Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Red Tag transforms into a Christmas Wonderland for the holiday season

Red Tag Macomb.jpg
Red Tag Macomb
This holiday season, Red Tag in Macomb is transforming its massive 45,000-square-foot store into a Christmas Wonderland.
Red Tag Macomb.jpg
Red Tag Macomb 1.jpg
Red Tag Macomb
Posted

MACOMB, MI (WXYZ) — This holiday season, Red Tag in Macomb is transforming its massive 45,000-square-foot store into a Christmas Wonderland, offering Metro Detroit families an affordable, festive way to celebrate the season together.

Known for sourcing overstock and returned merchandise, Red Tag delivers significant price reductions across décor, gifts, home goods, clothing, and holiday essentials — making it possible for families to stretch their budgets without sacrificing holiday magic.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Red-Tag-Official-61561851099225/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT ON 7!