Registration now underway for annual Rouge River Spring Bug Hunt

Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 15:00:08-04

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — Friends of the Rouge (FOTR) is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1986 to raise awareness about the need to clean up the Rouge River in southeast Michigan.

It's members are a mission to restore, protect, and enhance the Rouge River watershed through stewardship, education, and collaboration.

To learn more Friends of the Rouge and its upcoming events, or to make a donation, visit therouge.org

Water Trail and Paddling Maps: https://therouge.org/water-trail/water-trail-paddling/

Register for a bug hunt! : https://therouge.org/bug-hunt-events-and-trainings/

