Registration underway for 39th annual Turkey Trot in Detroit

<p>November 26, 2015: America's Thanksgiving Day Parade prior to the game on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday afternoon, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:25 AM, Nov 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) Turkey Trot is one of the nation’s most celebrated Thanksgiving runs.

Now in its 39th year, this annual family tradition offers several distances for runners and walkers including a 10K, 5K, 1-mile and a variety of combination race options. Registration is currently open, with race registration beginning at $30 through November 24. All runners and walkers receive an official race shirt and medal. Participants have the option to dress in their favorite holiday costumes for the event.

Race registration is open through November 24. Race day registration is unavailable.

Themed “Love on Woodward,” America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White will air live on Thanksgiving Day, from 10 a.m. – noon. To learn more, visit theparade.org

