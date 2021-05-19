Restaurants looking for votes in Goodman Acker's Food Food, Good Decision contest

(WXYZ) — Friendly competition to help restaurants across metro Detroit.
The law firm Goodman Acker P.C. is inviting the public to vote from a selection of nine restaurants during the Good Food, Good Decision contest. The winner will offer half-off meals to their customers on June 3.
Attorney Jordan Acker, partner at Goodman Acker; and Stephanie Byrd, owner of participating restaurant The Block, joined 7 Action News to talk about the contest.
Along with The Block, the other restaurants participating are:
Beans and Cornbread in Southfield
Red Knapps American Grill in Oxford
Ernie's Market in Oak Park
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar in Shelby Township
Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant in Eastpointe
Go! Sy Thai in Detroit
Taqueria El Nacimiento in Detroit
Yum Village in Detroit
Voting is open through Monday at goodmanacker.com/goodfood. The winner will be announced Wednesday, with the winning restaurant offering half-off on June 3.