Restaurants looking for votes in Goodman Acker's Food Food, Good Decision contest

(WXYZ) — Friendly competition to help restaurants across metro Detroit.

The law firm Goodman Acker P.C. is inviting the public to vote from a selection of nine restaurants during the Good Food, Good Decision contest. The winner will offer half-off meals to their customers on June 3.

Attorney Jordan Acker, partner at Goodman Acker; and Stephanie Byrd, owner of participating restaurant The Block, joined 7 Action News to talk about the contest.

Along with The Block, the other restaurants participating are:

Beans and Cornbread in Southfield

Red Knapps American Grill in Oxford

Ernie's Market in Oak Park

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar in Shelby Township

Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant in Eastpointe

Go! Sy Thai in Detroit

Taqueria El Nacimiento in Detroit

Yum Village in Detroit

Voting is open through Monday at goodmanacker.com/goodfood. The winner will be announced Wednesday, with the winning restaurant offering half-off on June 3.