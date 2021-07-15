Watch
Returning to 'normal' with insurance coverage for car & home

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 09:32:52-04

(WXYZ) — Returning to a sense of normality as Michigan emerges from the pandemic. There are a few things to consider about insurance -- for cars and home.

Emily Bourne, President of the Kleinschmidt Agency in Ann Arbor -- a division of Meadowbrook Insurance Agency -- joined 7 Action News. She talked about coverage options drivers may want to change if they are driving more and house insurance options for those who have made improvements during the pandemic.

For more information, visit meadowbrookagency.com.

