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ReVamp Clothing Swap Festival - Summer 2026 happening July 25 in Detroit

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The Revamp
The ReVamp is hosting its Summer 2026 Clothing Swap Festival on Saturday, July 25, in Detroit.
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Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — ReVamp is hosting its Summer 2026 Clothing Swap Festival on Saturday, July 25, in Detroit.

The recycling event will take place from noon until 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Factory. It's located at 1331 Holden St. The cost to participate is $25 and can be paid at the door or through Eventbrite. All proceeds go to curating the clothing swap festival and needs for the volunteer team that helps process and organize the items.

To learn more about The ReVamp and its upcoming events, visit https://therevamp.org/

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