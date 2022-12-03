Ring in the holiday season with the MBC as it returns to the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

CLINTON TWP., Mich (WXYZ) — Ring in the holiday season with the Macomb Ballet Company (MBC) as it returns to the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, December 2-4, with five performances of The Nutcracker.

This year’s production features a record-breaking 76 MBC dancers ages 8-25, in addition to extras, making its 100-person cast the largest in company’s 40 year

history. Nutcracker is the classic tale of young Clara, who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life. She is whisked off on a magical adventure through the land of snow to the kingdom of sweets, where the sugar plum fairy serves up a dazzling display of dances. Young audience members will delight in the opportunity to meet Clara and her enchanted friends after each show.

MBC is a pre-professional community-based, classical ballet company for serious dance students from the Detroit Metropolitan area located in Shelby Township. Audience members can expect to see a delightfully different Nutcracker than in year’s past, and will marvel in the revamped fight scene, new costumes, reworked set design and the addition of a powerful role danced by female principal dancers, Queen of the Mice.

The show’s run time is approximately 90 minutes and includes an intermission. Individual tickets for each performance are $25 available for purchase by visiting www.macombcenter.com or calling 586.286.2222. Macomb Center for the Performing Arts is located at 44575 Garfield Road, in Clinton Township. This weekend's performance dates are as follow:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.