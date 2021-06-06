Rose Hill Center offers comprehensive psychiatric treatment & residential rehabilitation

HOLLY, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — As one of the nation’s leading residential rehabilitation mental health treatment centers for adults, Rose Hill Center in Holly, Michigan offers comprehensive psychiatric treatment and residential rehabilitation on 400 peaceful and serene acres.

A healing, pastoral environment with caring and experienced staff, effective therapeutic modalities including group and individual therapy, and responsible medication management. Among the various treatments include Horticulture and the animal care program to help in healing. To learn more about Rose Hill, visit rosehillcenter.org.

