Rouge Rescue to host Backyard Fair & Native Plant Sale

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to join Friends of the Rouge for its inaugural family-friendly event at Beechwoods Park in Southfield on Sunday 5/22 from 1pm to 5pm.

The Native Plant Sale, hosted by Designs by Nature, will have quarts of your favorite native plants available for same-day purchase. Prices will begin at $5 quarts, $6 and up for woodland rescue plants. The fun will also include lots of activities for kids like live readings, activities, and a playground, as well as 10 minute pop-up talks on rain gardens, rain barrels, pollinators, etc.

You can find more information at Rouge Rescue Backyard Fair & Native Plant Sale – Friends of the Rouge.