Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Rouge Rescue to host Backyard Fair & Native Plant Sale

Purple Trillium.jpeg
Rouge Rescue
Rouge Rescue Backyard Fair & Native Plant Sale.
Purple Trillium.jpeg
Posted at 5:26 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 05:26:09-04

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to join Friends of the Rouge for its inaugural family-friendly event at Beechwoods Park in Southfield on Sunday 5/22 from 1pm to 5pm.

The Native Plant Sale, hosted by Designs by Nature, will have quarts of your favorite native plants available for same-day purchase. Prices will begin at $5 quarts, $6 and up for woodland rescue plants. The fun will also include lots of activities for kids like live readings, activities, and a playground, as well as 10 minute pop-up talks on rain gardens, rain barrels, pollinators, etc.

You can find more information at Rouge Rescue Backyard Fair & Native Plant Sale – Friends of the Rouge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!