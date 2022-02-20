Royal Oak Brewery is Oakland County’s oldest brewpub

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Brewery, established in 1995, is Oakland County’s oldest brewpub.

The business located one block east of Main Street, has become an area institution with its comfortable atmosphere and hometown feel.The brewery serves 7-9 fresh beers on tap daily, handcrafted on premise on its custom designed 14 barrel brewhouse. The brewery is displayed behind the bar to create an atmosphere that allows guests to experience the process up close. To learn more about Royal Oak Brewery, visit www.royaloakbrewery.com.