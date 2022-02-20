Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Royal Oak Brewery is Oakland County’s oldest brewpub

items.[0].image.alt
Royal Oak Brewery<br/>
Royal Oak Brewery was the first ever micro-brewery in Oakland County.
Royal Oak Brewery.png
Beer tap
Posted at 4:44 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 07:05:54-05

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Brewery, established in 1995, is Oakland County’s oldest brewpub.

The business located one block east of Main Street, has become an area institution with its comfortable atmosphere and hometown feel.The brewery serves 7-9 fresh beers on tap daily, handcrafted on premise on its custom designed 14 barrel brewhouse. The brewery is displayed behind the bar to create an atmosphere that allows guests to experience the process up close. To learn more about Royal Oak Brewery, visit www.royaloakbrewery.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates!