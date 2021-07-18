Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority encouraging residents to shop local

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — As summer shifts into full swing, the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority is encouraging residents to shop local.

About 120 downtown Royal Oak businesses are excited to welcome back larger crowds now that most COVID-19 guidelines have been lifted. Businesses need customers to once again prioritize shopping local after the pandemic caused many of their patrons to stay at home and buy online.

There are many benefits [independentwestand.org] to shopping local including helping keep local dollars in your community and creating jobs for local residents.