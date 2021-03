ROYAL OAK. MICH (WXYZ) — Stop by the Royal Oak Farmers Market Saturday, March 13 from 7am-1pm.

New for this week, handmade Adirondack Chairs, Unique metal sculptures for indoor or outdoor. Also Basil & More, gluten free corn or cauliflower crusts and several toppings you can choose from. To learn more about the year round market, visit https://www.romi.gov/