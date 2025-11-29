Royal Oak Holidays offers five consecutive weekends of free holiday fun

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — 2025 Royal Oak Holidays celebration offers five consecutive weekends of free holiday fun in downtown Royal Oak from Friday, November 21 through Sunday, December 21.

With its merger with Winter Blast, favorite activities like the zip line ride, carnival attractions and ice sculptures will be featured at Royal Oak Holidays free of charge. The family event will also include shopping at the expanded Holiday Markets, a cookie crawl, toy drive, visits with Santa and The Grinch, ice-skating at The Rink, an elf hunt, horse & wagon rides and so much more.

To learn more, visit https://www.royaloakholidays.com/5-festive-weekends-overview