ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Chamber will host its annual Mother’s Day flower sale on Sunday, May 9, from 7a – 3p.

Royal Oak in Bloom is a Mother’s Day tradition. Growers arrive in the wee hours of the morning, long before sunrise, to unload semis full of hanging plants, vegetables, perennials, annuals, and even small trees. Oakland Community College is opening its Parking Structure from 7a – 4p to help Bloom shoppers find convenient, close parking. Parking is free throughout Royal Oak on Sundays in all the other structures and on the streets too.

All shoppers will be required to MASK UP! Additional space will be provided between each vendor to ensure social distancing. Customers will also find Sanitizing Stations throughout the event; additional masks & gloves can be found at the info booth. One of the most popular aspects of this event is the Chamber’s unique Plant Pick Up Service. Shoppers can “check” items and continue browsing, returning to claim their items. Curbside Plant Pick Up will be available for those that have checked their plants. Hand Carts, sponsored by English Gardens, will also aid shoppers in transporting purchases to their cars. Tips are accepted and then donated to the Royal Oak Chamber scholarship fund.

For additional information about Royal Oak in Bloom or the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, visit www.facebook.com/RoyalOakInBloom or call 248.547.4000