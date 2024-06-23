Royal Oak Live! music festival features the finest local and national jazz, funk and R & B performers

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Royal Oak Live! is a two day free music festival featuring the finest local and national jazz, funk and R & B performers. The music festival returns to Royal Oak's Centennial Commons on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Launched last year, by the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, the two days of world class music, brought big crowds and proved a great way to highlight Royal Oak's recently opened Centennial Commons Downtown Park. It's located between the City Hall and Library, at 221 E. Third, just east of Main and south of 11 Mile. The totally reconfigured modern space features grassy knolls, sidewalks, picnic tables, tent areas and a live stage. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the great music. Among this year's featured artists include Detroit guitarist Tim Bowman, nationally renowned saxophonist Jackiem Joyner, jazz pianist Brian Simpson, Detroit Neo-Soul artist Angela Davis, keyboardist Gregg Karukas and jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic.

The free music festival will take place rain or shine. Those planning to attend should bring their own chairs to settle in for two days of great music. Funk It Up Fries and Chicken Shack food trucks will be just just outside Centennial Commons during the music festival and the Ray's Ice Cream cart will be in the park.

For more information go to royaloakchamber.com or call 248-547-4000.