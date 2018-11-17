Royal Oak's Holiday Market gears up for holiday season

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - Party-sized Brie en Croute

Ingredients:

1 kilogram (2.2 pound) wheel of Brie (extremely cold or partially frozen works best)

1 box frozen puff pastry sheets

10-12 ounces Holiday Catering's Brandied Cranberry Chutney (can substitute other

chutney, preserves, or even a savory component such as sautéed wild mushrooms,

grilled vegetables, etc.)

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

flour (for dusting work surface)

equipment:

rolling pin

pastry brush

knife or cookie cutters to cut decorative pieces

parchment paper or a Silpat mat

baking sheet pan



Method:

Thoroughly whisk egg with water to form a standard egg wash. Set aside until

needed.

Thaw puff pastry sheet according to package directions. On a lightly floured

surface, use rolling pin to make the dough slightly thinner and larger. Strain

excess liquid from your chutney or chosen filling. Place chutney in the center of the

pastry, mimicking the shape and size of the cheese.

Remove Brie from freezer (see above) and be sure to remove any stickers that may

be on the rind (this is not uncommon--whole wheels are usually labeled for repackaging

by the grocer). However, do not remove the whitish-gray rind of the

cheese--it's the best part! Lay the wheel of Brie over the chutney, and begin to

wrap by bringing the edges to the center of the Brie wheel and brushing with egg

wash to seal. Don't leave any gaps, but don't have too much overlapping (if there

is too much pastry, it won't bake completely). Trim excess dough with a sharp

knife, reserving extra pieces for decoration.

When entire wheel is wrapped, flip it over and eggwash the entire top surface. Add

decorative accents to fit the occasion (holly leaves and berries, "2005" for New

Year's Eve, graduation cap, flowers, etc.) by cutting extra dough pieces freehand or

with cookie cutters. Place and eggwash decorative pieces.

Wrapped Brie can be frozen at this point for use later (bake from frozen state, just

allow extra time). If baking immediately, preheat oven to 375 (convection) or 400

(non-convection). The pastry dough will take at least 25-30 minutes to cook

properly (you'll know it's done when it's puffy and deep golden brown all over).

Remove from oven and allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving. When it's hot

from the oven, the cheese is too runny and will completely run out if you break

through the crust. (Having the cheese pre-chilled prevents it from oozing out

during the cooking time.)

Transfer to a serving platter or cake stand and serve with crackers or baguette slices

(we particularly like Carr's whole wheat crackers).

For a smaller party (8-10 guests), a 15-ounce wheel of Brie done the same way

would be just the right amount. Enjoy!

To learn more about Holiday Market or its catering service, https://holiday-market.com/holiday-catering/