Royal Oak's Holiday Market gears up for holiday season
9:38 AM, Nov 17, 2018
ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - Party-sized Brie en Croute
Ingredients:
1 kilogram (2.2 pound) wheel of Brie (extremely cold or partially frozen works best)
1 box frozen puff pastry sheets
10-12 ounces Holiday Catering's Brandied Cranberry Chutney (can substitute other
chutney, preserves, or even a savory component such as sautéed wild mushrooms,
grilled vegetables, etc.)
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
flour (for dusting work surface)
equipment:
rolling pin
pastry brush
knife or cookie cutters to cut decorative pieces
parchment paper or a Silpat mat
baking sheet pan
Method:
Thoroughly whisk egg with water to form a standard egg wash. Set aside until
needed.
Thaw puff pastry sheet according to package directions. On a lightly floured
surface, use rolling pin to make the dough slightly thinner and larger. Strain
excess liquid from your chutney or chosen filling. Place chutney in the center of the
pastry, mimicking the shape and size of the cheese.
Remove Brie from freezer (see above) and be sure to remove any stickers that may
be on the rind (this is not uncommon--whole wheels are usually labeled for repackaging
by the grocer). However, do not remove the whitish-gray rind of the
cheese--it's the best part! Lay the wheel of Brie over the chutney, and begin to
wrap by bringing the edges to the center of the Brie wheel and brushing with egg
wash to seal. Don't leave any gaps, but don't have too much overlapping (if there
is too much pastry, it won't bake completely). Trim excess dough with a sharp
knife, reserving extra pieces for decoration.
When entire wheel is wrapped, flip it over and eggwash the entire top surface. Add
decorative accents to fit the occasion (holly leaves and berries, "2005" for New
Year's Eve, graduation cap, flowers, etc.) by cutting extra dough pieces freehand or
with cookie cutters. Place and eggwash decorative pieces.
Wrapped Brie can be frozen at this point for use later (bake from frozen state, just
allow extra time). If baking immediately, preheat oven to 375 (convection) or 400
(non-convection). The pastry dough will take at least 25-30 minutes to cook
properly (you'll know it's done when it's puffy and deep golden brown all over).
Remove from oven and allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving. When it's hot
from the oven, the cheese is too runny and will completely run out if you break
through the crust. (Having the cheese pre-chilled prevents it from oozing out
during the cooking time.)
Transfer to a serving platter or cake stand and serve with crackers or baguette slices
(we particularly like Carr's whole wheat crackers).
For a smaller party (8-10 guests), a 15-ounce wheel of Brie done the same way
would be just the right amount. Enjoy!