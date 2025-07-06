Royal Oak Taco Fest showcases more than 50 of Michigan’s top taco trucks, taquerias and eateries.

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Royal Oak Taco Fest returns July 3 through July 6, 2025, transforming the metro Detroit city's downtown area into a taco lover’s paradise for the event’s fourth year.

The deliciously fun-filled street festival showcases more than 50 of Michigan’s top taco trucks, taquerias and eateries dishing out their specialties alongside live music, DJs and street performers, contests and a lineup of free activities making it the ultimate family outing with all the fixings. Other highlights include the return of fan favorites such as Lucha Libre wrestling, taco-eating contests, tequila sampling and artisan vendors.

For more information about the Royal Oak Taco Fest and to purchase tickets in advance, visit RoyalOakTacoFest.com or call 248-541-7550.