Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Ruby’s Balm has great ideas to help keep your skin smooth and healthy this holiday season

Ruby's Balm 1.jpg
Ruby’s Balm
Ruby’s Balm is a beauty boutique extraordinaire, offering the best in makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, and bath and body products.
Ruby's Balm 1.jpg
Ruby's balm.jpg
Posted at 6:02 AM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 06:31:58-04

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Ruby’s Balm in Bloomfield Hills (6400 Telegraph Rd) is a beauty boutique extraordinaire, offering the best in makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, and bath and body products.

Need Loungewear, no problem, Ruby’s Balm has comfy clothing, slippers, and blankets making it the perfect place to kick off holiday shopping.

On Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th, Ruby’s Balm is inviting guests to come be comfy in their lounge wear at the Little Luxuries You Deserve event for ladies. Skincare and makeup appointments will be available to demonstrate how to use the best moisturizers and what colors keep the glow and look healthy this holiday season.

To learn more, visit shoprubysbalm.com or call (248) 626-7829.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!