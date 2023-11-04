Ruby’s Balm has great ideas to help keep your skin smooth and healthy this holiday season

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Ruby’s Balm in Bloomfield Hills (6400 Telegraph Rd) is a beauty boutique extraordinaire, offering the best in makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, and bath and body products.

Need Loungewear, no problem, Ruby’s Balm has comfy clothing, slippers, and blankets making it the perfect place to kick off holiday shopping.

On Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th, Ruby’s Balm is inviting guests to come be comfy in their lounge wear at the Little Luxuries You Deserve event for ladies. Skincare and makeup appointments will be available to demonstrate how to use the best moisturizers and what colors keep the glow and look healthy this holiday season.

To learn more, visit shoprubysbalm.com or call (248) 626-7829.