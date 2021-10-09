Watch
Run the D with DPD & DMC 5k race set for October 9th

Detroit Police Department, Detroit Public Safety Foundation (DPSF) and the Detroit Medical Center<br/><br/>
Run the D with DPD and DMC.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Oct 09, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department, Detroit Public Safety Foundation (DPSF) and Detroit Medical Center (DMC) are proud to partner for the first annual Run the D with DPD & DMC 5k race. The race will take place on October 9 th starting at 9:00 a.m. at the DMC’s Brush Mall.

The race route takes runners through beautiful downtown Detroit. A virtual option is also available for those unable to attend the race in person. This race is open for runners and walkers of all abilities. Cadets in the Detroit Police Department Training Academy will help lead the race and keep runners inspired with
cadences they use during their training runs. Detroit Police Chief James E. White will also be running in the 5k.

The DPSF works closely with DPD and DFD leadership to help raise funding for their priorities, especially related to community engagement, mentorship, and wellness. To support these needs and the DPSF. To donate, visit http://www.detroitpublicsafety.org/donate.

