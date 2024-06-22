WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — S2G Medical Spa wants to be your destination for rejuvenation and relaxation. Offering a wide range of cutting-edge treatments and services to help you look and feel your best. Services offered include:

BioRepeel

Exfoliates the skin with a blend of exfoliating acids and antioxidants to gently remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells. This process helps to clear pores, reduce acne, hyperpigmentation and smooth skin texture, while increasing collagen production and cellular turnover resulting in a brighter more youthful complexion with no downtime!

Benev Exosomes with microneedling



Growth Factors: These proteins stimulate cell growth, differentiation, and healing. They play a crucial role in promoting collagen and elastin production, which helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Cytokines: These signaling molecules regulate inflammation and immune responses, helping to reduce redness and swelling while promoting skin healing.

Proteins and Peptides: These molecules support skin structure and function, enhancing skin elasticity, firmness, and overall texture.

Lipids: Essential for maintaining the skin barrier, lipids help to keep the skin hydrated and protected.

Micro-RNA: These small RNA molecules regulate gene expression and cellular communication, aiding in skin repair and regeneration.

Extracellular Vesicles: These vesicles facilitate the delivery of growth factors, cytokines, and other bioactive molecules to target cells, optimizing their rejuvenating effects.

Microneedling creates micro channels that allow the exosomes to penetrate deeper into the skin, maximizing their effectiveness.

