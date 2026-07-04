Salute Our Warriors will host its 9th annual fundraiser on July 10

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — Salute Our Warriors will host its 9th annual fundraiser on Friday, July 10, at the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township.

This event will bring community leaders, veterans, and supporters together for an evening focused on raising funds for veterans and military families. This year’s goal is to raise $250,000 in recognition of 250 years of the United States of America for organizations including Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund, Military Families United, and Fallen Patriots Foundation, which provide financial assistance, family support services, and long-term resources for wounded veterans and families of fallen service members.

A highlight of the evening will be the recognition of five living veterans representing different eras of U.S. military service, along with live entertainment, food, drinks, auctions, and raffles.