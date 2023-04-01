Salvation Army opens new boutique thrift store in Detroit

The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center [semichigan.satruck.org] (ARC) is relocating and updating its Detroit thrift store to open as Sally’s on Fort, a new boutique thrift store located at 1627 W. Fort St. in Detroit. The nonprofit is holding a grand opening for the new store on Saturday, April 1.

Sally’s on Fort shares the same building as The Salvation Army ARC and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a boutique, the thrift store will be fully stocked with new and gently used clothing, shoes, handbags, quality housewares, furniture, collectibles and more.

"Sally’s on Fort is a long-awaited community project. Not only will it have rare thrift finds like designer or retro merchandise, but this boutique represents a commitment to helping individuals rebuild their lives,” said Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center. “Every time our shoppers visit one of our thrift stores, they’re bringing hope to men and women who were once hopeless. We cannot wait for the community to experience this store – get ready for the best thrift shopping of your life."

The Salvation Army thrift stores offer discounted, gently-used merchandise in a variety of departments, including clothing, accessories, housewares, linens, furniture and more. Proceeds from all 29 Salvation Army thrift stores fully fund the ARC, located at 1627 W. Fort Street in Detroit. The ARC provides substance-abuse rehabilitation, nutritious meals, leisure activities, individual counseling and spiritual direction, along with resources to develop life skills.

Most Salvation Army Thrift Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To learn more about specific store locations and hours, visit semichigan.satruck.org.