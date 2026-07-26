SASHA Center Presents: Culture Cures and History Heals: Detroit Manhood 2

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The SASHA Center is taking to the court to host Culture Cures and History Heals, a free community event that uses basketball fundamentals as a framework for exploring healthy relationship management and safety.

Taking place Sunday, July 26 from 2 to 6 p.m., this event is hosted in partnership with No Harm, the Black Scrolls Network and A Call to Men. Throughout the day, participants will use the game of basketball as a lens for examining healthy relationship management and violence prevention.

To learn more about SASHA Center, visit https://www.sashacenter.org/