Scalp cooling therapy can help cancer patients reduce hair loss during chemotherapy 

(WXYZ) — Keeping your hair during some of life’s most challenging times and allowing positive self-esteem, privacy, and confidence can be difficult at times, especially for those dealing with cancer. Cap & Conquer is on a mission is to break down financial and educational barriers to using scalp cooling (also known as cold cap therapy) for reducing hair loss during chemotherapy.

Scalp cooling therapy is a technology that can help cancer patients reduce hair loss during chemotherapy. It consists of wearing a cold capon your head before, during and after chemotherapy. There are two types of scalp cooling therapies: manual and machine caps .The cold temperature restricts blood flow to the scalp, reducing the delivery of chemotherapy to the hair follicles.

Unfortunately, cold caps are expensive ($1,500-$3,000 for treatment) and are generally not covered by insurance. Cap & Conquer is dedicated to making sure every cancer patient is educated about scalp cooling, and its goal is that finances will not be a barrier to using this technology and saving people’s hair.

The 3rd Annual Golf Outing Cap & Conquer will be held on August 7, 2023 at the Tam O Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield. Money raised will help cancer patients in need of financial assistance to help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy. To learn more Cap & Conquer and/or its upcoming fundraiser, visit capandconquer.org.