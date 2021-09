FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — Kickoff the Fall season at the Funky Ferndale Art Fair, which is known to be "twice as funky as the average fine art fair."

Voted as one of the Top 50 Art Fairs in the country, the Funky Ferndale Art Fair is a 3-day long fine art fair ( September 24-26) dedicated to celebrating 100 juried artists and their funky art! Admission is free. To learn more, visit https://www.funkyferndaleartfair.com/.