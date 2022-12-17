Several areas in downtown Detroit now offering winter fun for the whole family

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Several areas in downtown Detroit are offering winter fun for the whole family. Some of the activities are posted below.

Ice skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park

Michigan’s premier family-friendly outdoor ice rink right in the heart of Downtown. It offers one of the most iconic skating experiences in the region and continues to be a top destination, and the annual Christmas tree provides a beautiful backdrop. Nearly 100,000 people skated during the season in 2021, a new record.

The Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Square

In addition to new and established shops throughout the Downtown area, visitors can shop locally for artisan-made goods from 18 specially curated small business vendors.

Cadillac Lodge

Step inside the Cadillac Lodge, a cozy, family-friendly space right next to the Downtown Detroit Markets that will serve an assortment of tasty treats, including walking tacos, Detroit-style chili and soft pretzels, as well as festive drinks for everyone to enjoy. In the comfort and style of a ski lodge setting, the Lodge offers a warm and welcoming place to sit and sip cocktails, hot cocoa and more.

Retail and dining options in Capitol Park

A historically significant and iconic district once home to Michigan’s first State Capitol building, Capitol Park is surrounded by unique retail and cafe treasures, such as the contemporary women's apparel & accessories shop Bird Bee. Make sure you check out Eatori Market for prepared foods and specialty groceries. And don't forget to stop and take in the beautiful, festive winter-themed courtyard.

For more information on these and other events, visit Downtown Detroit Partnership | Experience Downtown Detroit.