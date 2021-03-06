BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — If you're in need of a few new pieces to spice up your spring wardrobe, the shops in Birmingham may have just what your looking for.
7 Action News reporter Jennifer Ann Wilson paid a visit to four of the stores Saturday morning to show Action News viewers some of the new "must have" items on trend on Spring 2021.
Several stores in Birmingham show off hot fashion trends for Spring 2021
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 10:49:18-05
BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — If you're in need of a few new pieces to spice up your spring wardrobe, the shops in Birmingham may have just what your looking for.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.