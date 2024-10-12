Watch Now
Shades of Pink Foundation is diving headfirst into Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October

(WXYZ) — Shades of Pink Foundation (SOPF) is diving headfirst into Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, launching a series of impactful fundraising initiatives.

The foundation plans to partner with more than 75 third-party groups, including local businesses, municipalities, schools and organizations, to support its mission of reducing financial stress for those undergoing breast cancer treatment in Southeast Michigan. SOPF is also launching a Think Pink t-shirt campaign during breast cancer awareness month, with a portion of every sale supporting breast cancer patients in need across Southeast Michigan. Orders can be placed at bonfire.com/shadesofpinkfoundation-1. Items will be shipped directly to buyers at the end of the 21-day campaign.

For more information on events, partnerships and ways to contribute, visit www.shadesofpinkfoundation.org.

