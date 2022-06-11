SHARE Detroit to kick off summer of volunteerism at Jimmy John’s Field on Saturday, June 11

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — SHARE Detroit is stepping up to the plate this summer by launching its Summer SHARE initiative, kicking off a summer of volunteerism with a fun family event at Jimmy John’s Field on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

The Summer SHARE initiative encourages metro Detroiters to get out and give back to their communities this summer by volunteering with one of the nearly 300 nonprofits and charities throughout Oakland, Macomb and Wayne Counties on the SHARE Detroit platform.

To find a mission that matters the most to them, volunteers can choose from hundreds of volunteer opportunities and numerous communities to support on Share Detroit’s website at ShareDetroit.org. They can also meet some of the executive directors and learn more about the nearly 300 SHARE Detroit nonprofits at the June 11 kickoff event.

For $40 a ticket, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers vs. the Utica Unicorns game on the patio, partake in a barbeque buffet and, for the kids, there will be a meet and greet with JJ the Bat Dog and the chance to run the bases after the game. $10 from each ticket will be donated to a nonprofit of the attendees’ choice at checkout.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit: https://sharedetroit.org/SummerSHARE.