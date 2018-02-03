Shiver On The River being held Saturday, February 3, on Belle Isle

DETROIT (WXYZ) - On the first Saturday in February each year, the Friends of the Detroit River hosts the Shiver on the River.

The event is designed to bring people down to the river and to Belle Isle Park, and to educate them about the importance of the river and the need for effective stewardship of the river and its environs.

The event is based at the historic Belle Isle Casino, and involves most of the venues on the island, including the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, the Belle Isle Nature Zoo, the Dossin Museum, the Detroit Yacht Club, the Detroit Boat Club, and the U.S. Coast Guard Station. To learn more, visit http://www.detroitriver.org/events/fdr-shiver-on-the-river.php