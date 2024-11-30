Shopping local on Small Business Saturday is a way to keep dollars in the community

Watch Now
BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — Shoppers are invited to keep their dollars local on Saturday, November 30, on what is now known as Small Business Saturday – a way to support small, local stores and keep dollars in the community.

Among the many metro Detroit communities offering special discounts and activities this year include the Birmingham Shopping District (BSD). Shoppers are invited to stop by downtown Birmingham this holiday season for local shopping and dining, and a full line-up of free holiday events and activities sure to please visitors of all ages. Highlight include horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate and visits with Santa Claus.

