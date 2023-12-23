Watch Now
Shops in downtown Farmington offering last-minute deals

Credit Cards
Posted at 7:49 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 07:52:19-05
With just three days to go until Christmas, there are still lots of great deals to be had on electronics, toys and more.

And despite inflation concerns, millions of Americans appear to be willing to spend as retailers offer deep discounts.  Among those include several in downtown Farmington. 

7 Action News Reporter Faraz Javed gives us a look at some of the last minute deals now available beginning at  9:10a.m.
