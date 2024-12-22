Side Hustle Lounge transformed into Elf-inspired holiday pop-up

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Mootz Pizzeria + Bar’s next door Side Hustle Lounge has been transformed into Santa’s Side Hustle pop-up for the holiday season.

Inside, guests will find the lounge decorated with inspiration from the holiday movie "Elf", which stars Will Ferrell as a giant elf named Buddy. They'll also find specialty cocktails reflective of the movie and the holiday season including the “World’s Best Cup of Coffee.”

On Sunday, December 23, Santa’s Side Hustle will be on the lookout for Buddy look-alikes to compete for cash prizes. Contestants 21 and older can dress like Buddy, which typically is a green elf jacket, yellow tights, an elf hat and curly-toed shoes. They'll need to arrive and register by 6:30 p.m.

Mootz’s Side Hustle Lounge is located at 1226 Library Street in downtown Detroit, adjacent to the pizzeria. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/sidehustledetroit/?hl=en.