Singer, songwriter & poet to release new album in over a decade
9:31 AM, Sep 16, 2018
Award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist, John D. Lamb, has a new album. It's called "A Movie Night." His CD will be released on September 22nd at the Birmingham Unitarian Church. It's his first album in more than twenty years. Lamb has been performing for Michigan audiences for decades.
