Sixth Annual 5K Paczki Run to wind through Hamtramck on Saturday, Feb. 10th

HAMTRAMCK, MI (WXYZ) - The Sixth Annual 5K Paczki Run will wind through Hamtramck, the city that boasts “the world in two square miles” on Saturday, Feb. 10. After the race, paczek and a beer are served to each finisher.

The year’s sweetest fitness run begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Joseph Campau Ave. and Hanley St. Prizes will be awarded by age categories. More than 3,000 runners are expected to participate.

Funds raised from the 5K go to renovating Hamtramck parks and supports the Hamtramck community by assisting the Hamtramck DDA with its non-motorized transportation plans. The runs so far have raised nearly $10,000 for the DDA.

To learn more, visit http://detroit.carpediem.cd/events/4739925-2018-paczki-run-at-hamtramck-mi-united-states/