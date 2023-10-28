skinnytees 2023 Breast Sale Ever sale now underway

(WXYZ) — In October of 2016, the skinnytees family created an annual giving event during Breast Cancer Awareness month, where funds were raised and matched by skinnytees during the Breast Sale Ever and given to help one woman in treatment for breast cancer.

This year, skinnytees honors Jeannie Opperman from the Detroit, MI area. The goal of this sale is to make a big difference in one woman's recovery process. To learn more about the Breast Sale Ever skinnytees pink collection 35% off sale visit skinnytees.com.