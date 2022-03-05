skinnytees gearing up International Women's Day 2020

(WXYZ) — skinnytees brand takes it lead from founder and ultimate boss super woman, Linda Schlesinger- Wagner on International Women's Day.

Over the decade plus years that skinnytees have been thriving, Wagner has donated personal time, raised money for a multitude of organizations, but she also pushes to raise awareness around issues such as breast cancer, homelessness in children, women's rights, LGBTQIA rights, and equal rights for African Americans.

This year, skinnytees International Women's Day, is proud to be raising money for WECAN.

The Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International was created to accelerate a global women's movement for the protection and defense of the Earth’s diverse ecosystems and communities. They focus on short-term and long-term systemic change and solutions to address the climate crisis and the root causes of environmental degradation and socio-economic inequalities.

skinnytees will be Celebrating all Women Now through - 8th. On March 8th the company will donate 30% of profits from the sale to WECAN. You can receive 30% off your order sitewide with code: IWD30

To learn more, visit https://skinnytees.com