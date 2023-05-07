skinnytees teams up with jewelry brand AMAMI as part of Global Ties Detroit

(WXYZ) — Linda Schlesinger-Wagner is truly the heart and soul of the skinnytees brand. With a passion and work ethic that has driven her through times of challenge, Schlesinger-Wagner is no stranger to adversity and struggle.

skinnytees came to be during her difficult life transition of divorce and has grown to become a beacon of hope and light for both Schlesinger-Wagner and the many women whose hearts her creations have touched throughout the years. Linda's sincere desire to help women and children derives from a deep sense of compassion that echoes many of her own personal experiences. skinnytees is the embodiment of Linda's desire to make every women feel special, gorgeous and accepted, no matter age or body type. For the love of women - all women!

Schlesinger-Wagner met Christine Tiu, a young Filipina passionate about providing economic opportunities and uplifting the lives of marginalized communities in her home country, the Philippines. Tiu will be in Detroit for a month as part of an exchange with the U.S. Department of State and Global Ties Detroit. Tiu will be working with Schlesinger-Wagner at skinnytees.

Tiu is a social entrepreneur and co-founder of jewelry brand AMAMI: a social enterprise working to revive vanishing jewelry traditions of the Philippines while empowering and providing sustainable livelihood for Filipino artisans.

Global Ties Detroit is a nonprofit organization that hosts international exchange programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, universities, and think tanks that promote global exchange and citizen diplomacy. The goal is to connect international professionals and emerging leaders in a variety of fields with their Detroit counterparts for the purpose of forging lasting relationships that can become a powerful tool for addressing some of our biggest global challenges.

To learn more about skinnytees, visit skinnytees.com.

To Learn more about Christine Tiu and designs, visit amamiph.comor on Instagram (@amami.ph [amami.ph]).